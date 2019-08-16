Conning Raised Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position by $393,622 as Shares Declined; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Increased Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $6.86 Million

Conning Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 213,982 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 204,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 1.39M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship switches destination from Asia to Las Palmas – Eikon data; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES GLOBAL SOYMEAL BUYERS ARE NO LONGER BUYING HAND-TO-MOUTH, OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS ‘VERY, VERY HEALTHY’ FOR OILSEEDS BUSINESS -CFO; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NEW DIRECTOR MICHAEL S. BURKE ELECTED; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 1.21M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,062 shares to 36,237 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,545 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.