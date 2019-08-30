Conning Lowered Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $1.99 Million as Stock Rose; Baillie Gifford & Company Increased Ameren (AEE) Stake by $806,577 as Share Value Rose

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 19,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 502,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.32M, down from 521,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 3.02M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Ameren (AEE) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 11,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 349,085 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.68 million, up from 338,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Ameren for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 754,700 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,311 are owned by Jupiter Asset Management. Maple Capital Management holds 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,977 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 42,572 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 519,708 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 643 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 369,617 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 48,293 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,547 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,982 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs holds 2,730 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Middleton And Co Ma has 24,105 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 1.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 212,006 shares. Advsr Asset Inc stated it has 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nottingham Advsr accumulated 0.05% or 2,535 shares.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 25,633 shares to 736,987 shares, valued at $35.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,719 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

