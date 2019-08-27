Conning Lifted Its V F (VFC) Stake; Colonial Insured Municipal Fund (CFX) Sentiment Is 1.72

Colonial Insured Municipal Fund (CFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 122 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 71 reduced and sold their holdings in Colonial Insured Municipal Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 106.47 million shares, up from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Colonial Insured Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 40 Increased: 64 New Position: 58.

Conning Inc increased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 4.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conning Inc acquired 22,129 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Conning Inc holds 498,693 shares with $43.34 million value, up from 476,564 last quarter. V F Corp now has $31.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 1.00M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Bdt Capital Partners Llc holds 100% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation for 10.70 million shares. Wexford Capital Lp owns 2.11 million shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Incline Global Management Llc has 4.86% invested in the company for 815,148 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 4.4% in the stock. Cooke & Bieler Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.56 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 801,546 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

