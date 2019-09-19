Conning Increased Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding; Tctc Holdings Boosted Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake

Tctc Holdings Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 6.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc acquired 9,475 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 153,157 shares with $8.56 million value, up from 143,682 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $35.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 2.87 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS

Conning Inc decreased Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 47,096 shares to 234,826 valued at $35.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) stake by 8,542 shares and now owns 92,523 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 34.73% above currents $53.76 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $72 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associates invested in 4.58M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,861 shares. Mercer Advisers owns 3,692 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Greatmark Inv has 64,530 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Tiemann Advsr holds 0.17% or 4,205 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 2,869 shares. Leavell holds 0.33% or 55,404 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.32% or 21,054 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated holds 0.01% or 59,423 shares in its portfolio. 120,030 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Ws Management Lllp has invested 0.68% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hap Trading Limited Company accumulated 1.11% or 258,144 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc stated it has 116,274 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 16,446 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv stated it has 2,584 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd invested in 91,088 shares. Park Corp Oh accumulated 5,638 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,451 shares. Oakbrook Invs reported 29,805 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 1.02 million shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 6,042 were accumulated by Captrust Finance Advsr. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.25% or 19,225 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 4,118 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill owns 253,283 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 48,343 shares. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 770,543 shares. Coldstream Cap accumulated 37,632 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

