Conning Holds Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC); Dsc Advisors LP Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Has Increased by $1.58 Million

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 754,520 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living

Conning Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 6,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 576,334 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 569,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 1.12M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 30,732 shares to 248,780 shares, valued at $47.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 35,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,906 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 1.15M shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability owns 1.38% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 112,344 shares. James has 0.04% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 8,985 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 231,254 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 18,723 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Wms Prtnrs Limited holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 11,070 shares. 46,171 were reported by Horizon Invests. National Pension Serv, a Korea-based fund reported 284,909 shares. Kistler reported 116 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Inc owns 0.03% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 109,779 shares.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90 million and $544.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 199,296 shares to 704 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:DAL) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).