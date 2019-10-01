Conning Holding in Conocophillips (COP) Has Trimmed by $1.13 Million as Shares Declined; Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Lifted Carnival (CCL) Holding

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.63M shares traded or 14.65% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 18,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 18,540 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 37,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 5.65 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc has 0.19% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 10,158 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 81,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Payden & Rygel reported 31,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 2.96 million were reported by Apg Asset Management Nv. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 95,860 shares. 78,226 are held by Brinker Inc. Fort Washington Investment Oh owns 1.81 million shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cleararc Capital Inc owns 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 6,132 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.66 million shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks invested in 0.14% or 171,103 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 1.14 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 8,951 shares to 86,084 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cambiar Invsts Limited Co stated it has 711,776 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru accumulated 11,200 shares or 0.42% of the stock. North Star Inv Management Corp reported 51,946 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 5,259 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.24% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3.70 million shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates owns 25,029 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd owns 4,468 shares. Lakeview Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.25% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,913 shares. 11.79 million are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Monetary Group Incorporated stated it has 5,554 shares. Cushing Asset Management LP stated it has 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wade G W & owns 9,020 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Corp holds 77,100 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 2.51 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,440 shares to 22,350 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,936 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).