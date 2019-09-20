Conning Has Upped Stake in Nucor (NUE) as Market Valuation Declined; Burlington Stores (BURL) Position Has Boosted by Putnam Investments Llc

Conning Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 101,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 703,218 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.75 million, up from 601,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 1.38M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 13,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 56,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.63 million, up from 42,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 998,293 shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 47,761 shares to 318,978 shares, valued at $42.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 19,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,193 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 210,272 shares or 4.74% of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.29% stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 7,885 shares. Adirondack Tru invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Verity Asset reported 6,028 shares stake. First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru, North Carolina-based fund reported 25,708 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 475,111 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 20,150 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. New York-based Grace White Ny has invested 1.78% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Llc has 4.56% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 100,000 shares. 4,000 were reported by Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. The New York-based Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0.14% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Voya Mgmt Llc invested in 231,163 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia Sa (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 64,943 shares to 171,724 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Investment Corp by 38,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,269 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.