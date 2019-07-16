Conning Has Upped Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake; Abb LTD (Sw) (ABB) Share Price Declined While Kornitzer Capital Management Lifted Holding by $6.86 Million

Conning Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 22,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,274 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 205,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 5.43M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (Sw) (ABB) by 146.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 381,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 642,130 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, up from 260,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd (Sw) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.04 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q TOTAL COSTS 24B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria; 19/04/2018 – Automation in Africa, Asia and the Middle East is booming, ABB CEO says; 29/03/2018 – ABB: Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock Named to Board; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS IN THE NATURAL RESOURCES SECTOR, SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN DEMAND IS EXPECTEDIN THE MEDIUM TERM; 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS : FOR INSTALLATIONS IN THE SOLAR SECTOR, EXPERTS EXPECT ANOTHER OUTSTANDING YEAR; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Siemens backs Northvolt’s $5 bln Swedish battery plant; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 24,836 shares to 167,052 shares, valued at $50.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 471,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,002 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.