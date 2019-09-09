Conning Has Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $591,062; Market Value Declined; American National Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $12.34 Million as Stock Rose

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 64,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 124,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93 million, down from 189,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $232.87. About 4.31 million shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Conning Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 10,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 849,926 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.26 million, up from 839,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,214 shares to 63,981 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 38,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,954 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech Limited Com has invested 4.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Act Ii LP reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Iowa Comml Bank stated it has 1.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 18,008 are owned by Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd. The Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau Assocs has invested 2.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management holds 0.85% or 34,396 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital owns 1.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 100,269 shares. South Street Advisors Limited invested in 3,467 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Verity & Verity Ltd Com has invested 1.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.82% or 136,631 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa holds 264,986 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 69,214 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,633 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Co invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenleaf invested in 47,689 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.10 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davenport & Co Limited Company invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northwest Counselors Limited Com, Oregon-based fund reported 10,497 shares. Payden & Rygel accumulated 1.2% or 85,600 shares. Garnet Equity Holdg owns 40,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc has 38,003 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa holds 3.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 24,822 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 45,911 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J accumulated 1.7% or 22,669 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stillwater Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 95,795 shares. Coastline stated it has 7,710 shares.

