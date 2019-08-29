Conning Has Upped Its Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $473,544; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Upped General American Investors (GAM) Stake by $499,092; Share Value Were Volatile

Conning Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 6,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 576,334 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 569,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 136,294 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 9,170 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Management Ri has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Qs Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Etrade Management Ltd Liability Company reported 30,124 shares. Franklin has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Captrust Financial holds 0.07% or 22,437 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,644 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 324,209 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 94,906 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 231 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.47% stake. Commercial Bank invested in 9,250 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 140,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding accumulated 49,232 shares.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 23,574 shares to 598,550 shares, valued at $48.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 30,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,780 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 151,332 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0.03% or 560,862 shares. Round Table Services Limited Liability Company invested in 6,980 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pnc Financial Service Group reported 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Moreover, Cambridge Investment Advisors has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 711,838 shares stake. Pinnacle Associates holds 11,575 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates Inc invested in 1.12% or 108,405 shares. Kistler holds 0.06% or 4,599 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0.03% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 4,000 shares. Bulldog Investors Limited Liability Com accumulated 290,602 shares or 4.3% of the stock. Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 144,722 shares. Bessemer holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 4,041 shares. First Manhattan reported 7,086 shares.