Conning Has Upped Its Hershey Co (HSY) Stake by $37.15 Million as Stock Value Rose; Moab Capital Partners Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $357,780 as Share Price Declined

Conning Inc increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 10494.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 325,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 328,946 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.77 million, up from 3,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 280,709 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43; 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1774.4. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.75 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 209,516 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,682 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $267.35 million activity. Shares for $918,270 were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Thursday, August 1.

