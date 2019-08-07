Conning Has Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Realpage (RP) Shorts Raised By 3.6%

Conning Inc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 14.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conning Inc acquired 71,309 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Conning Inc holds 566,868 shares with $45.68 million value, up from 495,559 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $95.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 9.91 million shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative

Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) had an increase of 3.6% in short interest. RP’s SI was 6.84 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.6% from 6.61 million shares previously. With 670,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)’s short sellers to cover RP’s short positions. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 799,619 shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.56 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 135.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amer Inc reported 839,794 shares. 104,336 are owned by Brant Point Mgmt Limited Liability. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 597,667 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Synovus owns 157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com holds 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 3,883 shares. Grp One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 894 shares. Principal Fincl reported 0.17% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 57 shares. Moreover, King Luther Capital Mngmt has 0.72% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 1.55M shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,868 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Inc has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 86,202 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 41,222 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity. Seren Capital – Ltd. sold 200,000 shares worth $12.16 million.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Grp holds 0.32% or 14,701 shares. 22,408 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. Mai Capital Management owns 0.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 60,386 shares. City Holdings stated it has 0.76% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd owns 7,102 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 3,172 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advsr, California-based fund reported 8,597 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.47% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2.53M shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 42,419 shares. Barbara Oil Communications stated it has 20,000 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,474 shares. Bluecrest Cap stated it has 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 250 are owned by Hwg Hldg Ltd Partnership. Dupont Capital invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fairview Cap Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 3,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Conning Inc decreased Fortive Corp stake by 12,339 shares to 22,880 valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 8,439 shares and now owns 217,715 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.