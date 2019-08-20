Conning Has Trimmed Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $40.90 Million; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lowered Wd (WDFC) Holding by $393,263

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 88.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 107,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,861 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 121,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $185.49. About 56,491 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 14 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 1,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Lc accumulated 740,302 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 1,882 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Acropolis Inv Management reported 600 shares stake. Paloma Partners Management Comm invested in 4,251 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 138,372 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1,181 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 0.02% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 34 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.14% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 55,958 shares. Stonebridge Cap stated it has 1,500 shares. 62,476 are owned by Bb&T Secs Llc.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30 million for 36.80 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WD-40 (WDFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : HELE, WDFC – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 9, 2019 : WDFC, PSMT, SLP – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why WD-40 Stock Soared in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.