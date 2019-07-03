Conning Has Trimmed Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $423,936; Iberiabank Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.14 Million

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11M, up from 53,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox

Conning Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 2,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,025 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.28M, down from 191,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,752 shares to 495,523 shares, valued at $50.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of stock or 5,940 shares. On Wednesday, January 30 THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,499 shares. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Llp has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 2,055 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 60,400 shares. Conning holds 1.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 189,025 shares. Connecticut-based Yhb Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,277 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 66,537 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Limited Company holds 2.58% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.73M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 66,979 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Fosun Intll Limited holds 0.02% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Mgmt reported 50,014 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cv Starr Tru holds 60,000 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 1.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Becker Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 66,941 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Incorporated has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kingfisher Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Calamos Advsr Lc holds 0.8% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 78,210 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com invested in 78,056 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 248,158 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc holds 102,119 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Comml Bank & Tru owns 45,480 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 184,755 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na reported 15,950 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Co holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 215,202 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Luxor Cap Group LP reported 238,788 shares stake. Legacy Private Communications reported 50,506 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Gruss & has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13,091 shares to 26,718 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,920 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.