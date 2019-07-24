Conning Has Trimmed Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding by $2.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Cushing Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC)

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 314.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 6.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.76M, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 2.71 million shares traded or 21.08% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 13,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,430 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.26 million, down from 315,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $158.69. About 1.25 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,963 shares to 132,741 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. sold $1.99 million worth of stock.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21,451 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.