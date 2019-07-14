Conning Has Trimmed By $1.27 Million Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding; Last Week Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 6 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 29. See Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $11.0000 Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $12.0000 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Conning Inc decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conning Inc sold 9,287 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Conning Inc holds 281,922 shares with $38.67 million value, down from 291,209 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $40.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $153.39. About 854,296 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.09 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 55.93 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

The stock increased 3.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 3.35M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING 002384.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE FLEX LTD’S MULTEK, INCLUDING 11 FIRMS, FOR ABOUT $292.5 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Flex; 09/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Flex Wins 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Sustainability

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Flex Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Scotia Cap owns 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 134,145 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 81,918 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Sei Invs owns 836,701 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 16,909 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) stated it has 129,765 shares. Creative Planning has 142,513 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership owns 18,200 shares. M&T Bancorporation reported 21,969 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 13,481 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 6,700 shares. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 44,714 shares.

Conning Inc increased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 7,410 shares to 14,910 valued at $771,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 15,408 shares and now owns 295,154 shares. Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) was raised too.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72M for 15.59 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.