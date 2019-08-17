Conning Has Raised Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised Salesforce Com (CRM) Position By $473,842

Conning Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 5.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conning Inc acquired 44,907 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Conning Inc holds 826,550 shares with $47.14 million value, up from 781,643 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $89.08B valuation. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman seeks funding for buyout; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm Outspent Broadcom About 100 to 1 in Washington Lobbying; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 177.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 2,999 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 4,686 shares with $742,000 value, up from 1,687 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $125.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.31% or 98,555 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi reported 15,425 shares. Usca Ria Ltd reported 176,855 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.15% or 253,759 shares. Herald Mngmt Limited reported 10,200 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0.28% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 702,146 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,050 shares. Mirador Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 4,526 shares. Point72 Asset LP reported 0.26% stake. 83,044 were accumulated by Rowland & Counsel Adv. Gradient Investments Ltd owns 933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 78,018 shares. 50.41M were accumulated by State Street.

Conning Inc decreased Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 14,611 shares to 672,048 valued at $46.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 209,516 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 13.39% above currents $73.28 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17. Bank of America maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 to “Strong Buy” rating.

