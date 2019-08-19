Conning Has Raised Its Carnival (CCL) Holding by $746,750; Sandhill Capital Partners Lifted Its West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Position by $672,650; Share Price Rose

Conning Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 14,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 123,107 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 108,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 780,646 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $145.95. About 35,973 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 14,611 shares to 672,048 shares, valued at $46.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 6,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,097 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

