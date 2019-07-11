Conning Has Lifted Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake; Partner Investment Management LP Decreased Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Position

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 65.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,046 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock rose 5.98%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 2,138 shares with $340,000 value, down from 6,184 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $9.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $187.54. About 306,075 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – IS PARTNERING WITH PAYPAL TO ENABLE FASTER AND SIMPLER PAYMENT OPTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Organic Revenue Growth 6.3%

Conning Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 3984.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conning Inc acquired 579,633 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Conning Inc holds 594,182 shares with $35.56 million value, up from 14,549 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $36.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 3.67 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES

Conning Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 4,062 shares to 36,237 valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 4,214 shares and now owns 63,981 shares. Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares were bought by ROHR JAMES E, worth $601,750 on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Company: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, May 10. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aviance Mngmt Lc reported 0.21% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 53,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bp Public Limited Company reported 71,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,251 shares stake. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 57,680 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors Incorporated owns 852 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc holds 0.05% or 770,111 shares. National Inv Svcs Wi holds 27,192 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 9,998 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 59,718 shares. Moreover, Wendell David has 0.71% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 76,120 shares. South State Corp owns 12,684 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 20. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray. Guggenheim maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 20. Ladenburg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,955 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1,596 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 20,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% or 600 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 29,469 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 26,035 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 4,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 7.61M shares. Schroder Invest Gru holds 0% or 2,020 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Sectoral Asset Inc holds 0.6% or 31,600 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 19,321 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,993 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Northern Trust owns 259,501 shares. 123,806 are owned by Dafna Ltd Company.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Political Uncertainty Impeding International Trade, New Sage Study Finds – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sage Announces the Winners of its Inaugural Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sage launches Zulpresso in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 EPS, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.