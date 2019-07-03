Conning Has Lifted Its Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) as Share Price Declined; National Asset Management Has Trimmed Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding as Stock Price Rose

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 59.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 25,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,988 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 42,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 683,453 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B

Conning Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,982 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 204,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.36 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.1% or 139,850 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag owns 32,691 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corp accumulated 124,093 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 29,746 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 47,975 shares. Putnam Fl Investment has 10,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.34% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Amer National Insurance Tx holds 16,200 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 201,855 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company invested in 118,199 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Fosun International has 178,707 shares. Caxton Lp invested 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 15,702 shares to 31,018 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 2,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund I (PFN).

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $188.41 million for 10.27 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Texas-based Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.11% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 0.04% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 1St Source State Bank holds 0.03% or 8,840 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership reported 103,908 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 1.87M were reported by Swiss Bankshares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Twin Cap Management invested in 184,870 shares. Prudential Public stated it has 1.98 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. National Pension Ser reported 710,058 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 16,973 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,016 shares to 462,373 shares, valued at $45.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,869 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

