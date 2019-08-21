Conning Has Lifted Its Best Buy (BBY) Holding by $44.72 Million; Verition Fund Management Holds Holding in Hollyfrontier (HFC)

Conning Inc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 5774.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 629,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 640,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.53M, up from 10,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 903,694 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 04/05/2018 – BEST BUY PLANS FY CAPITAL SPENDING $850M-$900M: HOLDER LETTER; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Rev $9.11B; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Still Sees FY19 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 2%; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS TESTING SERVICE CALLED ASSURED LIVING TO HELP COUNTRY’S AGING POPULATION WITH TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Best Buy sales surge but outlook a concern; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Rev $41B-$42B; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.1% PCT

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 126.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 18,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 32,362 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 14,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 1.03M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 118,279 shares to 156,462 shares, valued at $44.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 12,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,467 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mgmt Limited Company reported 9,481 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.02% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 254,742 shares. Mngmt Professionals accumulated 0% or 70 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A reported 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). 116,408 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.56% or 57,350 shares. Atria Invests Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Summit Secs Gru Ltd Liability invested in 5,700 shares. Paloma Management accumulated 182,562 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 424,313 shares. Highland Ltd Co owns 18,481 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.11% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 3,800 shares stake.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Best Buy Q1 Earnings Beat Analyst Estimate – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Best Buy Co., Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BBY) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) At US$68.53? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “China Tariff Delay Comes to Marketâ€™s Rescue – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 90,000 shares. Whittier Tru owns 11 shares. Pinnacle Prtn has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 0.22% or 97,600 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 30 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 499 shares. 80,982 are held by Merian Investors (Uk). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.05% or 380,499 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 2,977 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management has 67,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0.03% or 739,176 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Co reported 115,760 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. 18,507 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Com holds 0.05% or 18,906 shares in its portfolio.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 18,015 shares to 5,964 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,961 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).