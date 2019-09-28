Conning Has Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shorts Up By 3.8%

Conning Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 5.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Conning Inc acquired 7,716 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Conning Inc holds 140,457 shares with $5.58 million value, up from 132,741 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) had an increase of 3.8% in short interest. ULTA's SI was 2.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.8% from 2.44 million shares previously. With 721,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)'s short sellers to cover ULTA's short positions. The SI to Ulta Beauty Inc's float is 4.49%. The stock increased 3.42% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $244.4. About 2.01M shares traded or 43.04% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trustmark Bank Trust Department invested in 0.04% or 10,015 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 1.30M shares. Harbour Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.42% or 14,935 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Community Commercial Bank Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 18,342 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corp La holds 34,182 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Greylin Inv Mangement has 5.86% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 656,173 shares. Stewart & Patten Company Lc invested in 1.01% or 141,685 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.15% or 168,455 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsr holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,746 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 11,238 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 187,346 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Communications owns 33,003 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 34.49% above currents $34.33 stock price. Schlumberger had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, September 9.

Conning Inc decreased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 3,485 shares to 99,303 valued at $9.67M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 32,539 shares and now owns 181,396 shares. Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) was reduced too.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.38 billion. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 20.71 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 17.69% above currents $244.4 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 17 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, August 30 to “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 30. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $25000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 30 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 30. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25000 target in Friday, August 30 report. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 30. Telsey Advisory Group has “Outperform” rating and $33000 target. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25000 target in Friday, August 30 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Ulta Beauty, Inc. shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Mngmt Limited holds 0.33% or 1,454 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 945 shares. Parkside Fin Comml Bank reported 98 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 94,953 shares. Tcw Gp owns 329,438 shares. Birinyi Associates Inc holds 2,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 70,117 are held by Millennium Management Limited Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.07% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 270,922 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Com invested 3.45% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited Liability accumulated 5,171 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 2,116 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited holds 0.74% or 650 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $308,321 activity. Dillon Mary N had bought 1,300 shares worth $308,321 on Thursday, September 26.