Conning Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Karpus Management Decreased By $2.67 Million Its Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Stake

Conning Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 72.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conning Inc sold 471,121 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Conning Inc holds 178,002 shares with $14.38M value, down from 649,123 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $296.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 934,156 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025

Karpus Management Inc decreased Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) stake by 20.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF)’s stock rose 9.80%. The Karpus Management Inc holds 1.26 million shares with $10.65 million value, down from 1.60M last quarter. Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc now has $188.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 2,845 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc increased Trinity Merger Acq Corp stake by 1.50 million shares to 2.16M valued at $22.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Long Term Bond (BLV) stake by 38,105 shares and now owns 43,090 shares. Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town And Country Fincl Bank And Trust Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication reported 94,119 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 245 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has 105,417 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 59,513 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas reported 3.63% stake. Interocean Ltd Llc invested in 3.06% or 407,563 shares. Srb Corp accumulated 9.5% or 1.25 million shares. Mcmillion Cap Management Inc accumulated 45,742 shares or 2% of the stock. Boston Research & Inc owns 53,198 shares. Karpus Management has 11,442 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Amer Bancshares owns 0.69% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 119,019 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 1.99% or 216,706 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,640 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund has invested 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qs Investors Lc owns 818,228 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio.

Conning Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 44,907 shares to 826,550 valued at $47.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 15,408 shares and now owns 295,154 shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was raised too.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72B for 19.97 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83.38’s average target is 14.71% above currents $72.69 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 3. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

