Conning Has Cut International Business Machs (IBM) Holding as Share Price Rose; Oneok New (OKE) Holder Bessemer Group Decreased Holding by $907,143

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Corp Inc New (OKE) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 13,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 156,088 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.90M, down from 169,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Oneok Corp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 1.47M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers

Conning Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 67.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 46,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 22,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 68,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurstâ€™s Toughest Test – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM joins tech platform governing council – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 277,984 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.42% or 15,259 shares. World Asset Management Inc reported 77,217 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 12,111 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Carlson Capital Management holds 3,345 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thompson Siegel Walmsley reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rodgers Brothers owns 37,081 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assoc reported 6,954 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). United Asset Strategies Inc, New York-based fund reported 19,099 shares. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Harvest Cap has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,989 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc reported 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,963 shares to 132,741 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 579,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.65 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Company owns 7,344 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Arvest Bank Division has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Hodges Cap has 0.41% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested in 0.04% or 11,326 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc Ny invested 2.84% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 5,226 are held by Strs Ohio. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings invested in 1.66M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 33,837 shares. Optimum has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Dana Inv owns 342,024 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 333 shares. 62,134 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins. Axa holds 0.01% or 46,135 shares. 57,741 were accumulated by Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is So Excited About What Lies Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.