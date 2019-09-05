Conning Has Boosted By $567,210 Its Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Position; American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Sentiment Is 1.09

Conning Inc increased Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) stake by 41.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conning Inc acquired 15,330 shares as Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP)’s stock rose 13.86%. The Conning Inc holds 51,987 shares with $1.94M value, up from 36,657 last quarter. Tc Pipelines Lp now has $2.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 323,911 shares traded or 78.97% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 93 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 85 decreased and sold their equity positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. The funds in our database reported: 111.34 million shares, down from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 56 Increased: 65 New Position: 28.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and makes driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for the automotive industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $709.72 million. It offers axles, driveheads, chassis modules, driveshafts, power transfer units, transfer cases, chassis and steering components, transmission parts, electric drive systems, and metal-formed products that transfer power from the transmission to the drive wheels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, and crossover and commercial vehicles.

The stock increased 4.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 3.38M shares traded or 60.83% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 3.04% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for 2.20 million shares. S&T Bank Pa owns 607,072 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sib Llc has 1.34% invested in the company for 126,666 shares. The New Jersey-based Redwood Capital Management Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 668,321 shares.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.86M for 2.50 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyll Ltd Liability has invested 14.88% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Us Bancshares De reported 1,050 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 38,467 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 6,307 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial holds 4,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,937 were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Inc holds 0% or 42,000 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% or 38,000 shares. North Star Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 700 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co stated it has 0.06% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.92% or 244,745 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs reported 5,623 shares. City Communication holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 34,479 shares.

