Conning Has Boosted Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holding; SERCO GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (SECCF) Shorts Increased By 8.47%

SERCO GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had an increase of 8.47% in short interest. SECCF’s SI was 435,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.47% from 401,400 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 311 days are for SERCO GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SECCF)’s short sellers to cover SECCF’s short positions. It closed at $1.66 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Conning Inc increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 4.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conning Inc acquired 9,154 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Conning Inc holds 213,982 shares with $9.23 million value, up from 204,828 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $23.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 3.67 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT EXPANDING CORN PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean trading; 20/03/2018 – BETTER SOY CROPS IN BRAZIL, U.S. WON’T MAKE UP SHORTFALL: ADM; 23/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-EU faces biodiesel import surge after anti-dumping duty ends

Among 2 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 8. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56.29M were accumulated by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance. 15,534 were accumulated by Hodges Mngmt Inc. Personal Capital Advsrs holds 0.4% or 820,075 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 995,800 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Lc invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 83,684 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Putnam Limited stated it has 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 24,487 shares. Counselors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Koshinski Asset invested in 36,134 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 0.07% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 2.88 million shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 26 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 657,873 shares.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM, Cargill to swap Midwest grain elevators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bert’s Dividend Stock Watch List – June And July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Conning Inc decreased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 13,984 shares to 301,430 valued at $43.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 24,836 shares and now owns 167,052 shares. Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. 60,000 shares were bought by Felsinger Donald E, worth $2.51M. $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

Serco Group Plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. It has a 41.5 P/E ratio. The firm also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to local authorities; and IT services to European institutions.

More notable recent Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Serco awarded $82M Nexgen IT services task order for the U.S. Air Force – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Serco Turnaround Enters Growth Stage – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Serco: Turnaround On The Way – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2017. More interesting news about Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Serco Group Plc: 2017 Half Year Results Show Margins Should Slowly Improve Going Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Serco Group Plc. 2016 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2017.