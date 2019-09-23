Conning Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Macerich Co Has 1.17 Sentiment

Conning Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 10.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Conning Inc sold 31,572 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Conning Inc holds 275,228 shares with $38.33M value, down from 306,800 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34 million shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

Macerich Co (MAC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 135 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 115 decreased and sold positions in Macerich Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 145.79 million shares, up from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Macerich Co in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 79 Increased: 104 New Position: 31.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.1% or 4.20 million shares. Moreover, Opus Inv Mgmt has 0.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The United Kingdom-based Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 3.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Miles Cap Incorporated holds 5,420 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Phocas Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 236,228 shares. 1.12M were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd. Btc Capital Mgmt owns 1.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 69,021 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 1.45M shares. 45,494 were reported by Keating Inv Counselors Inc. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 161,849 shares. Mirador Prtn Lp, a California-based fund reported 7,013 shares. Mathes invested 2.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Osterweis Cap has invested 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burns J W & Incorporated New York holds 59,715 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Conning Inc increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 30,193 shares to 219,218 valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 60,000 shares and now owns 85,000 shares. Illumina Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.03% above currents $131.65 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.91M for 9.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macerich Is In Extremely Undervalued Territory – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: MSCI, Macerich and Abbott Laboratories – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “A New(ish) Mall Just Opened — These 2 REITs Will Benefit – Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PREIT CFO terminated – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 14.38% of its portfolio in Macerich Company for 23.29 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 1.41 million shares or 7.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 4% invested in the company for 1.42 million shares. The California-based Oakwood Capital Management Llc Ca has invested 3.77% in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 836,046 shares.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 42.32 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States.