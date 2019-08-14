Conning Cut Its Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $1.27 Million as Stock Price Rose; Abrams Bison Investments Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Increased by $13.59 Million as Valuation Rose

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65M, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $249.22. About 2.70 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 281,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67 million, down from 291,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 25,375 shares to 50,375 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 22,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

