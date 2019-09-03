Conning Cut Its Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) as Valuation Rose; Mathes Company Decreased Consolidated Edison (ED) Position as Stock Value Declined

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 13,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 366,739 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, down from 380,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.32 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.72M shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $534.51 million for 13.63 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Pfd Incm. (FPF) by 16,950 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,689 activity. The insider Sanchez Robert bought 50 shares worth $4,231. 4 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $349 were bought by de la Bastide Lore. 59 shares valued at $5,218 were bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, June 30. $88 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES. On Sunday, June 30 Moore Elizabeth D bought $4,687 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 53 shares. Another trade for 88 shares valued at $7,783 was made by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc Ny reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 6,118 shares. Citigroup reported 453,197 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Essex holds 2,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cleararc has invested 0.12% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 109,114 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Rampart Inv Company Lc holds 0.27% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27,924 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 38,289 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs accumulated 0.12% or 975 shares. Schulhoff And Com holds 5,431 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 3,454 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 320 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.49% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 211,832 shares. King Luther, Texas-based fund reported 1.35M shares. 6,672 are held by Salem Cap Mngmt. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Wesbanco State Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 12,994 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 26,180 shares. Milestone Gp holds 2,089 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Atria Invs holds 0.02% or 3,276 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meritage Portfolio Management has 0.39% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 30,888 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Comm has invested 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 9 are held by Fil Limited. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 106,851 shares or 0.19% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 0.07% stake.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,752 shares to 495,523 shares, valued at $50.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 68,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

