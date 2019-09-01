Conning Cut Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $723,000; Lafayette Investments Decreased Position in Alleghany (Y) as Stock Price Rose

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 122,008 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.62 million, down from 124,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 715,554 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $749.31. About 72,920 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 19.28 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15,408 shares to 295,154 shares, valued at $36.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 41,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Canandaigua Bank And Tru Co owns 14,358 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company owns 2,113 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Llc reported 9,817 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 317,783 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Destination Wealth owns 16,871 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 1.87M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 2,506 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 350 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 43,400 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,649 shares to 18,571 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad by 5,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kiltearn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 74,280 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 4,830 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 6 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 464 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 56,229 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 9,342 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 5,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,500 shares. Lagoda Invest Management LP holds 293 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. First Eagle Investment Management Llc reported 1.07% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 11,763 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Inc reported 3,340 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,230 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. 1,430 were accumulated by Magnetar Finance Lc.