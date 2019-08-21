Conning Cut By $2.88 Million Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake; Joho Capital Has Decreased By $43.20 Million Its Cognex (CGNX) Position

Conning Inc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 5.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Conning Inc sold 27,144 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Conning Inc holds 440,620 shares with $46.74M value, down from 467,764 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $116.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 2.24 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B

Joho Capital Llc decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 31.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The Joho Capital Llc holds 1.91 million shares with $97.23M value, down from 2.78 million last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 785,430 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is -11.93% below currents $44.85 stock price. Cognex had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $3600 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Services stated it has 24,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bamco Incorporated holds 1.75M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 830,196 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated. Fiera Cap reported 903,639 shares. Natixis holds 0% or 4,832 shares. Bellecapital Ltd holds 1.85% or 57,200 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp has 26,156 shares. Blair William Il invested in 0.01% or 23,933 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Copeland Capital Limited Liability Com owns 0.5% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 143,421 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 269,135 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% stake. 5.48 million were reported by Ameriprise Fin Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 640,937 shares. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) has 15,703 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Conning Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 44,907 shares to 826,550 valued at $47.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) stake by 325,841 shares and now owns 328,946 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was raised too.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.04 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -7.75% below currents $124.31 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TXN in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.