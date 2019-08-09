Conning Boosted Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $2.00 Million as Share Price Rose; Cyrusone (CONE) Stake Held by Apg Asset Management Us Inc

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.67M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.16. About 507,005 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Conning Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 10,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 235,534 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.75M, up from 224,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $184.06. About 1.02 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BDX, BHC, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2019: SNSS, EYEN, BHVN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intercept (ICPT) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, NASH in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 102,470 shares to 355,632 shares, valued at $27.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 38,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,954 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking reported 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Greenleaf Tru reported 12,588 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 13,330 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 75,700 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Amer Management holds 0.31% or 5,764 shares in its portfolio. Savant Ltd Liability Company reported 5,481 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 91,472 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 40,702 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 88,202 shares. Bristol John W stated it has 1,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moneta Grp Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Burt Wealth invested in 0.24% or 2,840 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 475,356 shares or 0.58% of the stock. M Secs holds 0.12% or 2,678 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 160,500 shares to 5.41 million shares, valued at $169.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 143,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. Another trade for 1,955 shares valued at $99,901 was made by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11.