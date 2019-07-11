Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Has Increased Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $30.85 Million as Stock Rose

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 88.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 183,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 207,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 80,175 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 16.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.95. About 1.88M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Uncertainty Around United Tech’s Merger Is A Good Moment To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 5 Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76 million shares to 9.99 million shares, valued at $742.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Invest LP holds 0.37% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Provident has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First City Capital invested in 11,983 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Benin Mgmt Corp has invested 0.86% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Court Place Limited Company has 8,265 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Highland Cap Limited Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Grandfield Dodd Ltd holds 14,024 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt owns 15,939 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bankshares holds 5,577 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd holds 0.11% or 20,027 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Limited Com owns 102,078 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Lbmc Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 18,286 were reported by Trustco State Bank Corp N Y. Saturna Cap Corp holds 161,209 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916. $1.15 million worth of stock was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNOB) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: BANR, CNOB, FCX, MSM, PMT – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results; Total Assets Surpass $5 Billion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,300 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Hennessy Advsrs has 0.27% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 17,922 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 28,847 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Lc has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Blackrock stated it has 1.91 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 1,734 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Limited Liability Com owns 46,349 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 14,708 were reported by Aqr Capital Lc. Kennedy Capital Management Inc has 379,184 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has 344,980 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 26,676 shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 104,321 shares.