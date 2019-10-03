Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Has Cut Its Position by $641,212; Ameren (AEE) Holding Maintained by Usa Financial Portformulas Corp

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 6,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 26,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 19,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 308,743 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 29,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 361,635 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20 million, down from 390,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $765.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 52,085 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 383,456 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,273 shares. Opus Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 74,165 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 8,915 are owned by Bessemer. 300 were reported by Hudock Gp Limited Co. Comm Bankshares stated it has 0.12% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Aviva Pcl reported 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 6,301 are owned by Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mgmt. Thomas White International has 19,347 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 16,610 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Aurora Counsel holds 0.67% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 18,444 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.16% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 195 shares.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ameren Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering due 2024 – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ConnectOne Bank Appoints Leading Commercial Lending Expert Mark Santasieri as Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 04, 2014, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ConnectOne Bank Expands New York City Presence with Astoria Location – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bancorp to buy Bancorp of New Jersey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold CNOB shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.24 million shares or 4.32% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) or 545 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 386,657 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 32,700 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 4,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Lc owns 46,349 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 17,194 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co owns 1.08 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Endeavour Cap Incorporated stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Prudential Financial reported 226,338 shares stake. Federated Pa owns 2,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 138 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 368,285 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 51,002 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.86 million for 9.17 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $120.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 58,334 shares to 530,323 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.