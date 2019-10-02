Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Cut Its Position; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Holding in Bank Hawaii (BOH) Boosted by $1.25 Million

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 29,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 361,635 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20M, down from 390,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $769.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 62,874 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii (BOH) by 179.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 15,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 23,803 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82.57. About 61,645 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.86 million for 9.22 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

