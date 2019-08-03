Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Holder Seidman Lawrence B Upped Its Stake by $3.49 Million as Shares Rose; Meritage Group LP Has Increased Its Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) as Shares Declined

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.97 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 88.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 183,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 390,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 207,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $766.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 104,306 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares to 158,249 shares, valued at $185.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,956 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advsrs Ltd holds 5,168 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pictet Comml Bank And has 1.29% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 28,895 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 16,225 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 16,588 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Northern Tru Corp stated it has 3.59M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Camarda Limited Liability Company invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Johnson Gp holds 6,835 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion reported 1.80M shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,040 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.76% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 285,152 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 417,256 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 989,925 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 31,588 shares. Principal Finance Grp owns 14,943 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 29,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 1.56M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 64,339 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) or 5,964 shares. Basswood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 252,002 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 4,640 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,746 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 110,420 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.27% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Sei Invests Com has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 17,576 shares.