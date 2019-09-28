Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Holder Seidman Lawrence B Has Cut Stake; As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lowered by $18.52 Million Its Position

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 29,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 361,635 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20M, down from 390,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $783.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 67,369 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 78.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 106,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 29,302 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, down from 135,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital Inc accumulated 0.04% or 1,121 shares. Heritage Management, Maryland-based fund reported 64,105 shares. Harvest Mgmt Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Advisory Rech has 157,274 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest owns 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,910 shares. Zweig owns 36,189 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 13,145 shares in its portfolio. Argent Cap Limited Com reported 6,100 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc invested in 2.03M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Btc Capital Mngmt holds 60,571 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru reported 84,714 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Provise Mgmt Gru Inc Limited Co holds 0.08% or 3,631 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.84% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx owns 52,997 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn has 1,134 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atn International Inc by 45,034 shares to 536,226 shares, valued at $30.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 94,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold CNOB shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.24 million shares or 4.32% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% or 203,794 shares. 74,299 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Principal Grp Inc invested in 11,018 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 34,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.33 million shares. Hennessy owns 280,000 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 211,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clover Ptnrs LP invested in 119,300 shares or 4.92% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 14,924 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 1.61 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.33M shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 61,400 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.48% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 39,750 shares. Prudential Finance Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 226,338 shares.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.86 million for 9.39 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $120.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 58,334 shares to 530,323 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Expand into Hudson Valley through Merger with Greater Hudson Bank – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 40% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Host 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call on July 25, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results; Total Assets Surpass $5 Billion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2018.