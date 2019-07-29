ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Both ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.69 N/A 2.01 10.98 Union Bankshares Inc. 41 4.10 N/A 1.59 22.85

In table 1 we can see ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and Union Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Union Bankshares Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.2% Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Union Bankshares Inc. has beta of 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares and 16.5% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares. About 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Union Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -2.74% 7.51% 4.41% 3.67% -16.04% 19.33% Union Bankshares Inc. -1.73% -13.45% -22.21% -20.75% -28.71% -23.85%

For the past year ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has 19.33% stronger performance while Union Bankshares Inc. has -23.85% weaker performance.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Union Bankshares Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.