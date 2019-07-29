ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.77 N/A 2.01 10.98 Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.28 N/A 5.39 14.43

Table 1 highlights ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and Tompkins Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tompkins Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Tompkins Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.2% Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tompkins Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.9% of Tompkins Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Tompkins Financial Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -2.74% 7.51% 4.41% 3.67% -16.04% 19.33% Tompkins Financial Corporation -1.59% 0.57% 0.48% 3.1% -1.93% 3.68%

For the past year ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Tompkins Financial Corporation.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.