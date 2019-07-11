ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) EPS Estimated At $0.58; Shellback Capital LP Has Lifted By $3.40 Million Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake

Shellback Capital Lp increased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 19.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 35,000 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 215,000 shares with $21.02M value, up from 180,000 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $13.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $110.45. About 45,008 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report $0.58 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. CNOB’s profit would be $20.56 million giving it 9.92 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 18.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 1,196 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 16.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 367,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Palouse Cap, a Washington-based fund reported 15,416 shares. Endeavour Cap Inc reported 2.72% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 4,640 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 110,420 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 5,746 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 26,676 shares. Blackrock stated it has 1.91 million shares. Moreover, Moody National Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 600,505 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 55,800 shares. Millennium Limited invested in 0% or 38,110 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ltd invested in 0.38% or 71,310 shares.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $816.19 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.

Among 4 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tractor Supply had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform”.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Mesa Air Group Inc stake by 62,462 shares to 335,271 valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canada Goose Holdings Inc stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Earnest Ptnrs Llc holds 0% or 66 shares. Products Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.55% or 98,682 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd has 0.45% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 80,400 shares. Argi Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 4,954 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 195,650 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 8,888 are owned by Gsa Prtnrs Llp. Aurora Inv Counsel has 0.93% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 6,854 shares. Ima Wealth reported 33 shares. Woodstock Corporation invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 533,101 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv.

