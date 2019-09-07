ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.35 N/A 2.01 11.39 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 33 2.82 N/A 2.33 13.41

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Wellesley Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.1% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.44 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has 31.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65%

For the past year ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.