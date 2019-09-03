ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Contrasting side by side

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.17 N/A 2.01 11.39 S&T Bancorp Inc. 38 4.27 N/A 3.09 12.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and S&T Bancorp Inc. S&T Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.1% S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.89 beta indicates that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, S&T Bancorp Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and S&T Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, S&T Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 18.52% and its average target price is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.7% of S&T Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% are ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77% S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61%

For the past year ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than S&T Bancorp Inc.

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.