ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) Contrasting side by side

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 5.05 N/A 2.01 10.98 FSB Bancorp Inc. 17 3.16 N/A 0.04 495.14

Table 1 demonstrates ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and FSB Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FSB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than FSB Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.2% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and FSB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64% and 21.19% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 7.4% are FSB Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -2.74% 7.51% 4.41% 3.67% -16.04% 19.33% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.06% -0.17% 8.08% -3.67% 7.64% 1.94%

For the past year ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. beats FSB Bancorp Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.