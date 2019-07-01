Connectone Bancorp (CNOB) Share Value Rose While Banc Funds Co Has Increased Holding; Algert Global Boosted Its Position in Nic (EGOV) as Share Value Declined

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 182.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 41,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,290 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 22,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 159,427 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 30/03/2018 – Italy March Preliminary CPI: NIC By Components (Table); 20/04/2018 – Digital Government Services Offer Added Value to Louisiana on Earth Day; 10/05/2018 – Arkansas Reminds Nurses to Renew Their Professional Nursing License Online; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 04/05/2018 – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Opens Online Portal for Civil Restitution Payments; 08/03/2018 – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Wins Gold Stevie; 04/05/2018 – Daily Comet: The Resident Exclusive: Nic Is Still Playing With Fire; 27/04/2018 – Hogan Administration’s Maryland Business Express Website Receives National Awards; 20/04/2018 – Dodge Globe: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 30/04/2018 – Italy April Preliminary CPI: NIC By Components (Table)

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 58,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 636,193 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, up from 577,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 49,855 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 16.04% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY) by 29,700 shares to 107,270 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bsb Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 690,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,665 shares, and cut its stake in Cbtx Inc..

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On John Neff – 6/9/2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Keep an Eye on as Analysts Initiate Coverage – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bank Expands New York City Presence with Astoria Location – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation owns 55,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 14,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt holds 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) or 3,200 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 31,588 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,746 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 203,798 shares. The Texas-based Moody Bancshares Division has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.33 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 0% or 3,448 shares. Aperio Lc invested in 12,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 44,590 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company owns 38,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has 38,110 shares.

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MIXT or EGOV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NIC Inc. (EGOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Colorado Bureau of Investigation Extends Access to State’s Sex Offender Registry through Gov2Go – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arkansas Launches Beta Version of State’s Redesigned Website – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NIC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.