Connecticut Wtr Svc Com (CTWS) Shares Rose While Gabelli Securities Has Trimmed Stake; Kempner Capital Management Holding in Western Union Co/The (WU) Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 68,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 68,465 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 136,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (CTWS) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 8,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 8,464 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $590,000, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 16,894 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 02/05/2018 – SJW Group Comments on Cal Water’s Proxy Contest and Reaffirms Commitment to Merger of Equals with Connecticut Water; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Service See Transaction Closing in 4Q; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water File Applications with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and Maine Public Utilities Commission for Approval of Merger of Equals; 04/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY SAYS “REITERATES THAT EVERSOURCE’S $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL” FOR CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE “OFFERS A HIGHER PRICE”; 27/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Connecticut Water Shareholders Urged to Vote ‘Against’ SJW Group Deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Connecticut Water Service Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTWS); 26/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE-MERGER AGREEMENT WITH SJW GROUP REMAINS IN PLACE, AND BOTH COMPANIES’ BOARDS ARE COMMITTED TO COMPLETING MERGER – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – EVERSOURCE ENERGY WILL BE AMONG THOSE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN SOLICITATION PROCESS; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says It Believes SJW Group Merger Is Superior Transaction; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – DEAL FOR $61.86 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT $750 MLN IN AGGREGATE

Analysts await Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.87% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CTWS’s profit will be $14.72M for 14.34 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 82.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold CTWS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 5.59 million shares or 2.27% more from 5.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.89% or 63,539 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 83,699 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 11,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd owns 19,952 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Ameritas Prns stated it has 1,008 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested in 7,835 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 18,088 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Hm Payson Communications stated it has 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) or 5,276 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 28,779 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Comerica National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 6,638 shares.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Megalith Financial Acquisition by 32,700 shares to 443,200 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Incco by 34,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

