Connecticut Wtr Svc Com (CTWS) Holder Gabelli Funds Has Upped Its Stake; Telemark Asset Management Increased Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding by $684,000

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 20,918 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 20/04/2018 – Aspen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (CTWS) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 89,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 33,766 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 22/05/2018 – CTWS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Over the Pr; 08/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $53; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – BOARD CONTINUES TO UNANIMOUSLY BELIEVE THAT MERGER WITH SJW GROUP IS IN BEST INTEREST OF ALL CONNECTICUT WATER SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Connecticut Water Service Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTWS); 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER-REAFFIRMED BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE EVERSOURCE’S CURRENT $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR PROPOSAL TO SJW GROUP MERGER AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SJW SAYS CONNECTICUT WATER DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE DURING 4Q; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Reaffirmed Board Doesn’t Believe Eversource’s $63.50/Share Proposal Is Superior; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water Service, Inc. Reports 2017 Earnings; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Murphy: CONNECTICUT DELEGATION ANNOUNCES OVER $88 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR KEY PROGRAMS TO PROTECT CONNECTICUT WATER; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – BOTH COMPANIES EXPECT TO MAINTAIN EXISTING DIVIDEND PAYMENTS UNTIL TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED

More notable recent Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Water Stocks News: Connecticut Water Stock Soars More Than 14% on Merger News – The Motley Fool” published on March 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 28, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJW Group and Connecticut Water Continue to Evaluate Regulatory Approach in Connection with Proposed Merger and Withdraw Connecticut PURA Application – Business Wire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CTWS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.46 million shares or 0.80% less from 5.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Ser Advsr accumulated 5,793 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 3,082 shares stake. Manchester Capital Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 13,708 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 4,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co accumulated 2,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 3,548 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 5,393 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0% or 10,872 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 128,529 shares. Raymond James & holds 13,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 3,300 shares. Wellington Shields Lc has 0.17% invested in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 5,000 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Gabelli Investment Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 153,603 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc Com Cl A by 10,327 shares to 283,698 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc New Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).