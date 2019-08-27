Connecticut Water Service Inc. (CTWS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Connecticut Water Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) is a company in the Water Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Connecticut Water Service Inc. has 54.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 58.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Connecticut Water Service Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Connecticut Water Service Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connecticut Water Service Inc. 0.00% 6.90% 2.10% Industry Average 118.58% 11.51% 3.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Connecticut Water Service Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Connecticut Water Service Inc. N/A 69 0.00 Industry Average 89.21M 75.23M 42.59

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Connecticut Water Service Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Connecticut Water Service Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.25

As a group, Water Utilities companies have a potential upside of 31.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Connecticut Water Service Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Connecticut Water Service Inc. 0.47% 1.11% 1.5% 3.72% 8.2% 4.53% Industry Average 1.56% 6.21% 9.86% 14.20% 25.20% 18.45%

For the past year Connecticut Water Service Inc. has weaker performance than Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Connecticut Water Service Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s rivals have 2.27 and 2.01 for Current and Quick Ratio. Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Connecticut Water Service Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Connecticut Water Service Inc. is 107.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.07. Competitively, Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.33 which is 66.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Connecticut Water Service Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings. The Services and Rentals segment provides contracted services to water and wastewater utilities, and other clients. Its services include contract operations of water and wastewater facilities; Linebacker, a service line protection plan for public drinking water customers; and providing bulk deliveries of emergency drinking water to businesses and residences through tanker trucks. This segment also leases and rents residential and commercial properties to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company supplied water to 124,968 customers in Connecticut and Maine, the United States. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut.