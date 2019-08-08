Connecticut Water Service Inc. (CTWS) and American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) Contrasting side by side

Since Connecticut Water Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) and American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) are part of the Water Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connecticut Water Service Inc. 69 7.15 N/A -0.72 0.00 American States Water Company 72 6.85 N/A 1.78 43.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Connecticut Water Service Inc. and American States Water Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connecticut Water Service Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 2.1% American States Water Company 0.00% 11.9% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Connecticut Water Service Inc. has a beta of -0.07 and its 107.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. American States Water Company’s 0.02 beta is the reason why it is 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Connecticut Water Service Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor American States Water Company’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. American States Water Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Connecticut Water Service Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Connecticut Water Service Inc. and American States Water Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Connecticut Water Service Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American States Water Company 2 0 0 1.00

American States Water Company on the other hand boasts of a $57 consensus price target and a -31.04% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Connecticut Water Service Inc. and American States Water Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.8% and 74.8%. Insiders held 1.3% of Connecticut Water Service Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are American States Water Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Connecticut Water Service Inc. 0.47% 1.11% 1.5% 3.72% 8.2% 4.53% American States Water Company 1.07% 4.15% 10.34% 17.74% 29.79% 15.56%

For the past year Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American States Water Company.

Summary

American States Water Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Connecticut Water Service Inc.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings. The Services and Rentals segment provides contracted services to water and wastewater utilities, and other clients. Its services include contract operations of water and wastewater facilities; Linebacker, a service line protection plan for public drinking water customers; and providing bulk deliveries of emergency drinking water to businesses and residences through tanker trucks. This segment also leases and rents residential and commercial properties to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company supplied water to 124,968 customers in Connecticut and Maine, the United States. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut.