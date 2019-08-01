Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Analysts See $0.66 EPS; Shorts at Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) Raised By 13.55%

Analysts expect Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. CTWS’s profit would be $7.96 million giving it 26.48 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Connecticut Water Service, Inc.’s analysts see 135.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 22,399 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Sent Follow-Up Communication to Connecticut Water Expressing Continued Interest on April 17; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST SJW PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Inc. Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditors, and Approve Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – BOARD HAS NOT CHANGED ITS RECOMMENDATION IN FAVOR OF MERGER OF EQUALS WITH SJW GROUP; 15/03/2018 – SJW, Connecticut Water plan merger to create $1.9 bln utility; 19/04/2018 – Eversource bids $748 mln for Connecticut Water, rivaling SJW; 19/04/2018 – SJW Group Remains Committed to Merger of Equals with Connecticut Water and its Potential to Create Significant Long-Term Value for Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – SJW SAYS CONNECTICUT WATER DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE DURING 4Q; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says Board Reviewed Eversource Energy Bid; 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Proposal Also Represents 22% Premium to Connecticut Water’s 20-Day Volume-Weighted Avg Price as of March 14

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The company has market cap of $24.13 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company has market cap of $843.23 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. It has a 41.83 P/E ratio. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water.

