Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Analysts See $0.66 EPS; Precision Drilling (PDS) Shorts Raised By 10.91%

Analysts expect Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. CTWS’s profit would be $7.96M giving it 26.51 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Connecticut Water Service, Inc.’s analysts see 135.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 18,244 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 6.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 10/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Inc. Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditors, and Approve Advisory Vote on Executive Compensat; 04/05/2018 – Eversource Sends Open Letter to Connecticut Water Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Energy Discloses Proposal To Acquire Connecticut Water Service, Inc. For $63.50 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – Combined Connecticut Water Service-SJW Company’s Board Will Consist of 12 Directors With 7 Appointed By SJW and 5 Appointed by Connecticut Water; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST SJW PROPOSAL; 20/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER STILL SEES COMPLETING SJW MERGER BY YEAR END; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – ON APRIL 17, CO SENT FOLLOW-UP COMMUNICATION TO CONNECTICUT WATER EXPRESSING ITS CONTINUED INTEREST IN PURSUING AN ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Board Unanimously Reaffirms Commitment to Connecticut Water Deal; 22/05/2018 – CTWS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Over the Pr

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) had an increase of 10.91% in short interest. PDS’s SI was 8.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.91% from 7.61 million shares previously. With 1.45M avg volume, 6 days are for Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s short sellers to cover PDS’s short positions. The SI to Precision Drilling Corporation’s float is 2.89%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 857,508 shares traded. Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has declined 42.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PDS News: 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $116 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Voting Results From the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Webcast of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Rev C$401M; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – EXPECT TO RETIRE $75 MLN TO $125 MLN OF DEBT IN CURRENT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Lonestar Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Precision Drilling; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Precision Drilling Outlook To Stable From Neg; 11/04/2018 – Precision Drilling Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company has market cap of $476.03 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Among 3 analysts covering Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Precision Drilling had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

More notable recent Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Precision Drilling (PDS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Connecticut Water Service, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.46 million shares or 0.80% less from 5.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs stated it has 4,000 shares. 2,513 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Vanguard Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 8,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). 3,205 were accumulated by Jane Street Ltd Co. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 163,179 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 11,005 shares. Fin Architects holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 200 shares. Raymond James Assocs has 13,269 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS).